No AL nomination: supporters of Monnujan protest in Kuhlna

The ruling Awami League's decision to nominate SM Kamal Hossain, the organising secretary of the party's central committee, to contest from the Khulna-3 constituency in the upcoming national elections triggered untoward situations in the city today.

The constituency's incumbent lawmaker, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, did not secure the party's endorsement for re-election.

In the aftermath of this, supporters of Monnujan Sufian blocked the road and set fire to tyres disrupting traffic movement on the Khulna-Jashore highway for an hour.

Photo: Collected

Sources said Monnujan's supporters barricaded the road in front of the state minister's residence in the rail gate area around 4:30pm.

Efforts by law enforcement to disperse the demonstrators proved ineffective, leading to a standoff that caused a backlog of hundreds of vehicles on both ends of the highway.

Afterwards, senior leaders of the ruling party in the district intervened, and convinced the activists to clear the streets.

Anisur Rahman, general secretary of Khanjahan Ali Thana AL unit, said those who opposed the announced nomination of the prime minister do not align with the ethos of the Awami League.

Kamal Hossain Khan, officer-in-charge of Khanjahan Ali Police Station, said the situation has been brought under control.