No AL councils or committees during upazila polls

Says Quader

Awami League will not hold councils and form committees at all levels during the upcoming upazila parishad elections, said party General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

He was addressing a press conference at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Regarding the participation of close relatives of ministers and AL lawmakers in the upazila elections, Quader said they will have to refrain from taking part in the polls.

"They have also been asked to stay away from the polls. Directives have been given to prepare a list of those who are still in polls. A list is being prepared accordingly," he said.

When asked why many of them are still in the election process, Quader said, "Let the date of withdrawal [of nomination papers] be over; how can it be said before that?"