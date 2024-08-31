Next polls most challenging in history: Tarique

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman termed the next national election one of the most challenging in the nation's history.

He made the remarks yesterday during a virtual discussion with BNP leaders and activists from the Rajshahi division.

Speaking as chief guest on the second day of a series of meetings with grassroots leaders, Tarique said, "BNP has always relied on public support for election results. The way BNP has maintained the trust of the people for the past 17 years, enduring immense oppression and persecution, must be continued."

He further advised the party men to act responsibly, underscoring the importance of maintaining the trust of the people.

"No action should be taken that would undermine the people's trust," Tarique added.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday called for state compensation for the families of individuals who were abducted and killed during the previous Awami League government.

Speaking at a rally in front of the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan, Fakhrul highlighted the need for justice and reparation for the victims.