Next nat’l polls: BNP urges CA, CEC to disclose what they discussed

The BNP will feel reassured if both the chief adviser and the chief election commissioner disclose to the nation what they discussed about the upcoming national polls during Thursday’s meeting, the party’s Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters at his home in Gulshan, the BNP leader said the party assumed that Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus asked the Election Commission to prepare for the parliamentary polls in the week before the start of Ramadan in February 2026.

"But this is only our assumption -- we don't know whether he communicated it or gave such instructions. If both sides clarify the matter to the nation, we will be reassured."

Salahuddin said the election timing was discussed earlier in a meeting between Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London, where it was decided that the polls should be held in the first half of February 2026.

"The chief adviser will officially convey that message to the chief election commissioner or the Election Commission. We are waiting for that. Yesterday [Thursday], the chief adviser met the chief election commissioner. We expected that either the Chief Adviser's Office or the Election Commission would inform the press on what was discussed during the meeting."

CEC AMM Nasir Uddin paid a courtesy call on Yunus at the latter's residence, Jamuna, on Thursday.

Salahuddin told journalists that the EC had repeatedly stated that it would complete all election-related preparations by September.

"They [EC] even said that procurement activities would be finished within that time. We also heard that all preparations would be done by July."

"If the process for delimitation [of parliamentary constituencies] begins now, it can be completed in three months. After the poll schedule is announced, the remaining tasks, such as appointing officers, finalising polling stations, and conducting training, are routine and don't require additional preparations."

The BNP leader said that most political parties agree on holding the election in early February. "I haven't seen any party disagree."

It would not be possible for the EC to organise any local government elections before the general polls, he said.

"It takes more than six months to conduct the local government elections. It needs massive preparations."

Salahuddin said the BNP and many other parties have long been fighting for a fair and free parliamentary election under a caretaker government, not for local elections.

"Ensuring a free and fair national election is now the main responsibility of the Election Commission and the current government."