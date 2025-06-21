Next election must be free from foreign interference: Jamaat secretary general

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar today emphasised the need to create an electoral environment where there is no interference from any foreign power.

" A free, fair, and neutral election is essential to safeguard democracy and ensure the people's right to vote. Such an electoral environment must be created where there will be no interference from any foreign power," he said.

He made the remarks while addressing the district Rokon conference of Jamaat as the chief guest at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in Jashore today.

Parwar said, "Those who once spoke of the spirit of the Liberation War have established fascism in its name, destroyed democracy, and robbed people's voting rights."

The Jamaat leader said, "India is deeply involved in a conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh. By sheltering convicted leaders, they are expanding this conspiracy. People must remain vigilant and work at all levels to protect our independence and sovereignty."

Urging party leaders and activists to be inspired by the spirit of the July uprising, he said, "If any foreign or vested interest group attempts to influence the upcoming election, we must unite with the people to launch another mass uprising. If necessary, we must resist even at the cost of our blood."

Parwar reaffirmed Jamaat's commitment to a participatory, transparent, and neutral election.

"This (election) will be only possible after trying the killers [those related to July killings] and implementing necessary constitutional and administrative reforms," he said.

He added that Jamaat would not object if the interim government implements reforms and announces an election schedule.

The Jamaat conference was presided over by Golam Rasul, ameer of Jamaat's Jashore unit.