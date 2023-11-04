Next course of movement: BNP looks for options other than blockade

Despite the arrests of its top leaders, the BNP will continue its movement until its demand for election under a non-partisan interim government is met, said its leaders.

However, the leadership thinks that when blockades are enforced for a long time, they become ineffective and the party ends up losing public sympathy, which they have earned over the years.

The leaders are now planning to add some fresh programmes to the movement.

"There will be a variation in the programmes. The new programmes may include hartal, siege to establishments, and blockades," said a senior leader, wishing not to be named.

After its October 28 rally, the BNP observed a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal, a three-day blockade and called a two-day blockade from tomorrow.

People do not like it when a blockade continues for days, and that is what happened during BNP's movement ahead of the January 5, 2014, election, said party leaders.

Contacted last night, Abdul Moyeen Khan, a standing committee member of the party, said, "We will continue our democratic movement until the government bows down."

On November 1 night, the BNP standing committee held a meeting and discussed the latest political situation and chalked out a strategy for its movement.

The committee members said the government foiled BNP's October 28 rally with a plan to hold the national election excluding the BNP and its like-minded political parties.

They also discussed how police began arresting opposition leaders and activists after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina termed the BNP a terrorist party and said its leaders must learn a lesson.

They also expressed fears that law enforcers will continue to arrest BNP activists until the election and no one will be released before the polls. The Election Commission is likely to announce the polls schedule this month. The election is likely to be held in the first week of January.

"This is why we do not have any choice but to continue our movement," said another senior leader.

The BNP says at least 4,847 leaders and activists, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, two standing committee members, three joint secretaries general, have been arrested over the last 11 days.

Many leaders of the party have been staying away from their houses to avoid getting arrested.

Since most of the leaders are either in jail or on the run, there is a risk that activists would get confused, said insiders, adding that that is why the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman regularly talks to district-level leaders and coordinates the movement.

Moyeen Khan said the policymakers of the party also coordinate the overall opposition movement for restoration of democracy in the country.

"The BNP is a Party with a democratic base. Its strength lies in its grassroots workers and mid- and local-level leaders in addition to the top leadership. Moreover, while the top leaders are being illegally arrested right and left, it would be a fallacy to say that they are on the run," he said.