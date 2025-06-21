New political party BRP launched

A new political party named Bangladesh Republic Party (BRP) was launched yesterday under the leadership of two former military officers.

Several other ex-military personnel are also involved in leading the party.

The party's chief adviser is Selim Pradhan, who came into the spotlight six years ago after being arrested in an online casino scandal.

The formal announcement of this new party was made in the afternoon at the Central Shaheed Minar. The names of the central committee members were read out by Sanjida Khan Deepti, the mother of Shaheed Anas, who died in the July uprising.

The party president is Lt Commander (retd) Md Mehedi Hasan, and general secretary Maj (retd) Md Rajibul Hasan. The chief adviser is Md Selim Pradhan, senior vice-president Saeed Ali Sikder, vice-presidents are Capt (retd) Shafiqul Islam, Lt Col (retd) Imran, Md Ayaz Ahmed, Nasir Uddin, and Md Bayezid.

Mehedi Hasan said, "This is not politics for votes; we have come to do people's politics…"