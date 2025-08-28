New demands a plot to derail polls: Fakhrul

Warns about efforts to erase 1971

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday alleged that a certain political quarter is deliberately trying to prevent pro-democracy forces from assuming power.

He said these forces were raising new demands only to disrupt the electoral process.

"We fought a war in 1971. We have not forgotten it -- and it is not possible to forget. Yet, efforts are being made to erase it from people's memory," he said, adding that those who collaborated with the occupying forces back then have once again become vocal.

"We must remain alert and careful. If we think we have won and everything is fine, then it will be a big mistake."

Fakhrul made the remarks at a programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 10th death anniversary of veteran politician Kazi Zafar Ahmed.

The BNP leader said his party had fully cooperated with the interim government since its inception and had neither created obstacles nor raised demands on the streets to embarrass it.

"But, unfortunately, some political quarters are trying to foil and disrupt the polls by raising new demands," he said.

Saying reforms are difficult for the masses to grasp, Fakhrul said the proportional representation (PR) system in voting is even more difficult to explain to them.

"Moreover, voters would not know who they are voting for [in the PR system]. Yet, many are speaking about implementing these measures and issuing threats," he added.

Expressing regret, Fakhrul said the anticipated change in mindset after last year's uprising had not materialised.

"I have never felt depressed in politics; I was never frustrated. I have always given courage to everyone. But, recently, a shadow of despair has crept into me. You may ask why? ... Most people have become spoiled."

He said corruption has worsened and bemoaned the complicity of political leaders in it.

"An industrialist told me that before he had to pay one lakh taka, now he has to pay five lakh. What this means is, the change that was supposed to come in people's mindset has not come."

Alleging that those who seek to derail the polls are exploiting the situation, Fakhrul demanded that the government must hold polls without delay.

"Finish the July charter and reforms quickly, without adding more complications. Make arrangements for the polls quickly. Make the political parties election-oriented," he said.

"There is no alternative to elections."

He also criticised the attack on Adviser Mahfuj Alam, which he blamed on Awami League activists.

Referring to recent reports, Fakhrul said, "A Bangladeshi, known for bank looting, has given Tk 2,500 crore to Sheikh Hasina in Delhi. They are now planning how to use that money to stop Bangladesh's election and bring Hasina back."

He also highlighted the ongoing liquidity crisis in banks.

"Today, my wife called the bank to withdraw some money. The bank officials said, 'sorry madam, we cannot give more than Tk 5,000'".

"These problems could have been avoided if the polls were held within three months," he said, adding that he had faced criticism for making that demand soon after the uprising.

He also recalled that the 1/11 military-backed caretaker government had stayed in power for two years and "handed over power to the fascist Awami League."