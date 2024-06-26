New deals with India ‘go against country’s interest’

Says Mirza Fakhrul

BNP has said the MoUs and agreements signed with India during the prime minister's recent visit are "against the country's interests".

The party said it will wage a movement protesting those agreements and MoUs.

"BNP is rejecting those agreements as those are against the interests of Bangladesh. I want to say that BNP was formed to protect the sovereignty of the country. The party will take all measures to protect the country's independence and sovereignty. We will hold a press conference on June 28. After that, you will know about the programmes that we will take if necessary," said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party.

Speaking at a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital yesterday, the BNP leader said the movement is not against India but against the Bangladesh government.

During a meeting, the BNP standing committee expressed concern over those agreements fearing they could jeopardise the country's sovereignty and independence, he said.

"The government has completely failed to reach out to India or to have its demands met. You [government] are trying to sign agreements without getting water from the transboundary rivers."

The BNP leader said Bangladesh needs Teesta water first but the government wants to work on a Teesta project. "This is because the project involves a lot of money and the government is targeting that money."

Raising questions about the benefits of the agreements, Fakhrul said, "How will Bangladesh be benefitted from the corridors? India will surely be benefitted. There must be connectivity, but that should be done in our interests. It must not be done at the cost of our interests."

Criticising the government, he said the government kept mum on sharing water of the transboundary rivers and border killings.

"Sheikh Hasina has completely failed to secure any anything from India. This has happened due to the subservient foreign policy of the government. This government has deliberately made Bangladesh dependent on India."

KHALEDA'S CONDITION STABLE

Talking about the health of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Fakhrul said her condition was "stable" following the installment of a pacemaker in her heart on Sunday.

"So far I know until this [yesterday] morning, she was shifted to a cabin with CCU facilities."

The BNP leader said all arrangements were made by Khaleda's family to send her abroad for treatment, but the prime minister turned down the application seeking permission in this regard.

Amid such a situation, the party's standing committee expressed concern over Khaleda's deteriorating health, Fakhrul said.

He said the BNP chief's imprisonment is "solely motivated by political vengeance". The BNP standing committee members deem this as unconstitutional and unlawful, he added.

Fakhrul alleged that Khaleda was sentenced and imprisoned on false charges as the government's primary objective was to eliminate her from politics.

He said the BNP standing committee also observed that the "illegitimate government is systematically preventing Khaleda from receiving advanced treatment abroad to kill her and consolidate its power".