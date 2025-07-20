New constitution will ensure constitutional recognition for all ethnic groups: Nahid

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party, today said all ethnic communities would be recognised in the new constitution, aiming to build an inclusive and equitable Bangladesh.

"The new constitution of the future will ensure constitutional recognition for all ethnic groups in the country. Proper leadership and rightful representation for the people of Bandarban and the hill districts will be ensured in both the upper and lower house," he said at a rally in Bandarban last night.

The rally was organised as part of the NCP's month-long "July March to Rebuild the Nation" programme at the Bandarban Mukti Mancha.

Nahid said, "Reforming the state system, reconstructing the country, strengthening the bonds of harmony in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, implementing the historical July Charter, and creating an equitable Bangladesh are our primary goals. The active participation of the people in the hill areas is essential to achieve this."

He further said, "The July mass uprising was not just a movement for changing the government -- it was a reflection of the people's aspirations for a new system of governance. Through this uprising, we want to build a Bangladesh where the rules, laws, and constitution of the state genuinely work in favour of the people."

Nahid said, "The constitution of 1972 created a division between freedom fighters, hill people, and Bangalis after the Liberation War in 1971. A new constitution is needed to eliminate that division and ensure the rights of the people."

He said, "Bangladesh is a country of many ethnic groups. Various ethnic communities have been living here for ages. The NCP respects the cultural and religious rights of all communities. Therefore, it is essential to enact a new constitution to protect the integrity of everyone's culture."

The rally was chaired by Shahidur Rahman Sohel, chief coordinator of NCP's Bandarban chapter.

Other speakers included Hasnat Abdullah, chief coordinator (South); Nasir Uddin Patwary, central coordinator; Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the central committee; Tasnim Jara, Anik Roy, and Khan Talat Mahmud.