New budget designed for plunderers: Fakhrul

New arrangements have been made in the proposed budget for fresh looting of the nation's wealth, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today.

Speaking at a discussion, he also criticised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comment where she described the provision for whitening black money as "using bait for catching fish"

"How long will you (PM) be able to deceive people by creating a smoke screen with such statements?" he asked.

"Just by looking at the budget, you can understand that arrangements have been made for another feast of big fishes," the BNP leader said.

He said the new budget will do nothing but harm the country.

Fakhrul said the growing inflation is the biggest crisis for the common people as the skyrocketing prices of commodities have made their lives unbearable.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Rob) arranged the programme at Jatiya Press Club, marking the first death anniversary of Serajul Alam Khan, one of the key organisers of the Liberation War.