New action plan soon: Rizvi

BNP yesterday announced its intention to engage in discussions with its allies to develop a "new action plan" following the 12th parliamentary elections.

"Our allied political parties are with us, and with multiple action plans in place, our leadership, meeting almost daily, will finalise and communicate the decided action plan," BNP senior secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan office.

"BNP and other parties are still amidst its ongoing movement," Rizvi responded to a question from a reporter.

He accused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of pushing people in harm's way by establishing an "autocratic regime" in the country.

"Government's oppression has made the lives of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and thousands of jailed party leaders and activists miserable, suffocating," said Rizvi.

Rizvi alleged that jailed BNP leaders including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and thousands of others are living an inhuman life without medical treatment even when they fall ill. He alleged that through the oppression of the opposition, Hasina has established a "one-person rule" in Bangladesh through a "dummy election".

"Bangladesh has now become a hostage to Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina was her own opponent in this North Korea-styled election," Rizvi said.

"He has become the new model of autocratic dictatorship in the world," he said.

The BNP leader demanded the January 7 general election be annulled and BNP leaders freed.