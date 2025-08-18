Netrokona JCD leader expelled for referring to Sheikh Mujib as Father of the Nation

Removed for ‘violating party discipline’ after his August 15 social media post

Ishaq Ahmed Antor, joint convener of Mohongonj upazila unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), has been expelled allegedly over a Facebook post where he referred to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the Father of the Nation.

Antor was expelled from his post for "breaching party discipline," according to a press statement issued yesterday by Ashraful Islam Khan Pathan (Pranto), office secretary of Netrokona district Chhatra Dal.

The decision was approved by district JCD President Anik Mahbub Chowdhury and General Secretary Shamsul Huda Shamim, who also instructed JCD leaders and activists not to maintain any organisational ties with him.

Mohongonj upazila JCD Convener Jamiul Islam Rakib confirmed the decision today.

According to party sources, on August 15, Antor wrote from his Facebook account, "There is no significance in birth or death itself, what matters is conquering people's hearts… humble tribute to the Father of the Nation."

Following this, on August 17, the district JCD issued him a show-cause notice, asking him to appear within 24 hours to explain his actions.

Instead, Antor posted another Facebook status declaring that he was voluntarily stepping down from the party. Later that day, he was officially expelled. Attempts to reach Antor were unsuccessful.