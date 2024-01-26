Neither JS nor govt formed with people’s mandate: Moyeen Khan

BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan today said neither the parliament nor the current government was formed with the mandate of the people.

Moyeen, a standing committee member of BNP, came up with the remarks while distributing blankets among the destitute in front of Jatiya Press club. Jatiyatabadi Textile Engineering Association of Bangladesh oganised the programme.

Moyeen said the country's people have turned down the government formed through a lopsided election without the participation of voters on January 7.

The BNP leader claimed that their party believes in the politics of people and it always works for ensuring the welfare and rights of the people.

"We'll be there on the streets to stand by the people until we can bring back democracy for the 18 crores of people of Bangladesh," he said.

Moyeen said there was no election in Bangladesh on January 7 as a selection was done in the name of election from the capital. "Not only the BNP or the pro-democratic people of Bangladesh but also the voters belonging to Awami League did not participate in the election," he said.

"The government built the Padma Bridge by spending Tk 40,000 crores and it built the metro rail by spending Tk 30,000 crores... I have a small question when you can spend Tk 40,000 and Tk 30,000 crore [for mega projects] why can't you give a blanket of Tk 100 to the cold-hit people? Why do we [BNP] have to stand here and distribute blankets?" Moyeen said.

He said the ruling party leaders are plundering the country's resources and siphoning off money abroad for making their second homes as they do not do politics for the welfare of the people.