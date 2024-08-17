Need to be vigilant against ‘neo-fascism’

Says Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday called on party leaders and activists to stay vigilant to prevent "neo-fascism" from coming to power.

"We have defeated one fascism. We need to be vigilant so that neo-fascism does not come," Fakhrul said at the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan during an event marking party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's birthday.

"...This struggle must continue. Otherwise, we will face a lot of danger," said Fakhrul.

He said, "There might be a new conspiracy starting again to deprive people of their right to vote, and whether a new form of fascism is emerging... we need to remain vigilant about this.

"We have to keep in mind that this government is still a new government, an interim one… Its responsibility is to hold an election," Fakhrul said.

"We have fought a long battle... If you think our fight is over, you are mistaken. We are in a very precarious situation now."

Fakhrul alleged that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is conspiring against Bangladesh from India.

Fakhrul also expressed concern over the low turnout at the event, questioning, "Isn't today madam's [Khaleda Zia's] birthday event? How many have come? Didn't you have a programme yesterday? How many attended? Very few... very few came today as well. Why? Has victory been achieved?"