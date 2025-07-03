NDP expels party's president over 'non-political activities'

Photo of Abdullah-Al-Harun (Sohel), the newly elected president of NDP

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has expelled KM Abu Taher, the party's president for engaging in 'non-political activities'.

The executive committee of NDP has since been restructured, appointing then secretary general Abdullah-Al-Harun (Sohel) as president and presidium member Jamil Ahmed as the new secretary general, the party said in a statement recently.

In a special meeting of the NDP's National Executive Committee held on June 29, Taher was unanimously expelled from the party.