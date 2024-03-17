NDI-IRI report admits less violence in Jan 7 polls: foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute (IRI) in their report acknowledged that the January 7 National Election witnessed less violence.

The quality of the election was much better than the previous ones in Bangladesh or elections held in the subcontinent, he said.

"A fair and good election was held," said the foreign minister while responding to a question at Foreign Service Academy today.

Mahmud said the NDI and IRI have presented their statement. "We are looking at that. But a beautiful, fair, free, and impartial election was held in the country."

"BNP and their allies have not only boycotted the election but also tried to resist it... they should also address this issue," Hasan said.

He said that BNP incited violence and people were burnt and killed. "These issues have to be there in the report."

Responding to a question on whether the government is rejecting the report, the foreign minister said it is not a matter of rejection or acceptance.

"They have given the report. We are looking at it, and we are examining all the observations made by our friendly countries and anyone else," Hasan said.

The 2024 election had less physical, and online violence compared to previous election cycles, said the NDI-IRI technical assessment mission.

The joint NDI and IRI Technical Assessment Mission -- deployed to Bangladesh to monitor potential violence before, during, and after the country's January 7, 2024 parliamentary election -- has released its final report.

"This report provides a valuable roadmap for more peaceful elections in Bangladesh's future," said Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI's Regional Director for the Asia-Pacific.

"Leaders across the socio-political spectrum - including political parties, the government, and civil society - have a responsibility to reform the rules, practices, and norms of electoral politics toward nonviolence," he said.

The document provides a thematic analysis of different types of election-related violence and includes recommendations to the Bangladesh Election Commission, the executive and legislative branches of the government, political parties, civil society, and other stakeholders based on IRI's and NDI's comparative experience, to mitigate the risks of violence in future elections, in the furtherance of international cooperation and with respect for the sovereignty of Bangladesh.