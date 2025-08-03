NCP to unveil manifesto for new Bangladesh

Set to hold rally at Shaheed Minar today and demand July Charter be legally binding

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam has announced that the NCP will hold a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar today, where the manifesto for a new Bangladesh will be read out.

"Tomorrow [today] we will officially conclude our July march at Shaheed Minar. There we will read out the manifesto of a new Bangladesh, where we, on behalf of the NCP, will unveil our vision and action plans for the future of the country," he told a press conference at the party's office in Banglamotor yesterday.

He also stated that the party would use the rally to demand that the July Charter be issued by August 5 and the document be made legally binding.

"The next parliament must be formed on the basis of the July Charter, and the charter must be implemented during the tenure of this interim government."

Nahid expressed regret over the NCP rally overlapping with the Chhatra Dal programme, and HSC and BCS exams.

"There will likely be traffic congestion in the city. We sincerely apologise to the residents and students for this. As August is a historic month, we have to hold our programme on this day."

TRAFFIC GUIDELINES

In a notice issued yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) advised commuters to avoid key roads in the capital today due to multiple political rallies and events scheduled throughout the day.

According to the notice, the student wing of BNP, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, will hold a rally at Shahbagh intersection from 12:00pm to 6:00pm to mark the first anniversary of the July uprising.

Meanwhile, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, the National Citizen Party (NCP) will hold a public rally at the Shaheed Minar.

Additionally, the "July Jagaran" cultural festival by "Saimum Shilpigosthi" is being held at Suhrawardy Udyan every day from August 1 to 4, from 10:00am to 10:00pm.

DMP also noted that Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams, along with the BCS examination, will take place at different centres in the city on the same day.

Given the multiple overlapping events, DMP warned of severe traffic disruptions near Shahbagh, Shaheed Minar, and Suhrawardy Udyan areas, and advised commuters -- specially examinees -- to plan their travel well in advance.

It also recommended using alternative routes and diversion points.

SUGGESTED ROUTES

Hotel InterContinental Intersection: Vehicles coming from the north via Sonargaon or Banglamotor crossings should avoid heading straight towards Shahbagh. Instead, they should turn left and use Hare Road or Minto Road.

Katabon Intersection: Vehicles approaching from the west via Science Lab Crossing should avoid Shahbagh by turning towards Nilkhet/Palashi or towards Sonargaon Road (Hatirpool) and then use the Banglamotor link road.

Matsya Bhaban Intersection: Vehicles coming from High Court or Kadam Fountain Crossing should not proceed to Shahbagh but continue straight on Hare Road or Shaheed Captain Monsur Ali Sarani (Moghbazar Road).

Similarly, vehicles approaching from the north via Kakrail Mosque Crossing should avoid Shahbagh and continue straight towards Gulistan or Dhaka University.

Roads adjacent to Shaheed Minar: Avoid these roads as much as possible due to expected heavy foot traffic.

Entrances to Suhrawardy Udyan: Commuters are advised to avoid these access points.

DMP has urged city dwellers, particularly HSC, equivalent, and BCS examinees, to leave for their exam centres well ahead of time to avoid delays.