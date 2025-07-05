NCP slams border killings, calls for July declaration

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam yesterday said the border areas of Thakurgaon are plagued by frequent killings.

"Killings in the bordering areas of Thakurgaon are a major problem. The Indian Border Security Force indiscriminately shoots and kills Bangladeshi citizens," he said while addressing a rally at the Old Bus Stand area of Thakurgaon town around 12:30pm.

"Recently, we have seen attempts to push Muslims living in India into Bangladesh by labelling them as illegal immigrants," he said.

"We want to warn that this is not Hasina's Bangladesh. This is the Bangladesh of students and people after the mass uprising. Bangladesh will run in the hands of pro-Bangladeshis. We will stop these border killings at all costs," he warned.

The rally was a part of the NCP's ongoing "July March to Rebuild the Country" campaign.

He said, "In the past, we have seen our Sanatan Hindu brothers being persecuted a lot, and their land being occupied. The Awami League has repeatedly claimed that they are a secular party, but they have never treated the followers of the Sanatan faith with justice.

"They [Hindus in Bangladesh] have repeatedly been victims of land grabbing, and have not received any justice. In this new Bangladesh, we want all of us to have opportunities and benefits together as Bangladeshi citizens based on justice and harmony."

Nahid at the rally demanded the announcement of a July declaration by the months of July and August.

"We are fighting for the July declaration of uprising -- for fundamental reforms, justice for the July genocide, and a new constitution," he said.

"The July declaration must be issued within July-August, and it should be constitutionally grounded. Thousands have shed blood and sacrificed their lives for this cause. The future Bangladesh will be built on the aspirations and sacrifices of these people," he added.

Nahid said NCP is expanding its activities across the country and urged people to choose youth leadership.

After Juma prayers at Thakurgaon Model Mosque, NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah told reporters, "This march across the country is aimed at organisational expansion, seeking justice for martyrs and injured activists, and pushing for reforms."

He added, "We want elections, but with conditions. Just as we demand a timely election, we also demand reforms and justice."

Earlier in the morning, Nahid addressed a brief rally in Fakirganj Bazar of Atwari upazila in Panchagarh, following the inauguration of the NCP's Atwari upazila unit's office.