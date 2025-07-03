Politics
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Thu Jul 3, 2025 07:35 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 10:12 PM

NCP, SAD call for police reform

Photo: Collected
A protest march was scheduled to begin this evening from Sholoshahar of Ctg

 

Leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Students Against Discrimination (SAD), and the Bangladesh Democratic Student Union have announced a movement demanding urgent reforms in the police force.

NCP's Joint Chief Organiser Jubair Hasan came up with the announcement during a joint press conference arranged by the three organisations held in Chattogram's Sholoshahar this afternoon.

A protest march was scheduled to begin at 6:00pm today from Sholoshahar in support of their demands.

The press conference was called in the wake of recent developments in Patiya, where the arrest of a Chhatra League activist, subsequent road blockades, and demands for the removal of the local officer-in-charge (OC) have sparked fresh criticism of police conduct.

Speakers at the event expressed dissatisfaction over the transfer of OC Zayed Noor to the Range Office instead of his permanent removal.

"This wasn't our demand," speakers said.

"We demanded his permanent dismissal and that he be brought to justice," they added.

Khan Talat Mahmud, central joint convener of the Bangladesh Democratic Student Union, Nizam Uddin, member secretary of the SAD, Ibn-e-Hossain Ziad, joint member secretary, and Tawseef Imroz, chief organiser of the same organisation, among others, were present at the event.

 
