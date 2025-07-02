NCP, SAD block highway, road in Ctg following clash with police

A group besieged the DIG office of Chattogram Range Police in Khulshi at around 2:30pm. Photo: STAR

Leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Students Against Discrimination (SAD) blocked the Cox's Bazar–Chattogram highway in Patiya upazila today and also staged a blockade on the main road in front of the DIG office in the port city's Khulshi area.

This follows clashes that ensued between leaders and activists of SAD and police inside the Patiya Police Station last night.

The blockade on the highway began at 12:00pm in front of the Patiya Police Station, demanding the immediate withdrawal of Patiya Police Station OC Zayed Nur.

Later, around 4:00pm, another group of 50 persons also blocked Khulshi's Zakir Hossain Road in front of Khulshi Police Station.

Student leaders and activists from both SAD and NCP joined the demonstration. Chattogram's SAD coordinator, Talat Mahmud Rafi, also joined them. They chanted slogans against the police, demanded the OC's removal, and demanded justice.

The blockade caused a huge tailback on the highway, leaving commuters suffering.

Later, another group besieged the DIG office of Chattogram Range Police in Khulshi at around 2:30pm. They demanded that DIG Ahsan Habib Palash come down and speak to them. As he did not respond, they continued chanting slogans outside the office.

CMP's Deputy Police Commissioner (North Zone) Amirul Islam told reporters, "We invited a delegation of the protesters to come inside the office for talks, but they did not respond. Instead, they demanded that the DIG come down to speak. We are trying to negotiate with them."

Later, they blocked the road at around 4:00pm.

At the time of filing this report, the agitated protesters were still blocking the road in Khulshi.

Before the road blockade, NCP's city coordinator Irfanul Haque told journalists in front of the DIG office, "We came here to talk to the DIG, but we were not allowed. He (DIG) refused to listen to us. In Patiya, our activists and brothers were attacked by police led by the OC and Additional SP."

"Since he didn't meet with us, we will now demand answers on the streets," he added