Sun Jul 20, 2025 07:13 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:59 PM

NCP rally underway at Biplob Udyan in Ctg

Sun Jul 20, 2025 07:13 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:59 PM
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sun Jul 20, 2025 07:13 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:59 PM
NCP rally begins in Chattogram
Photo: Star

The National Citizen Party's Chattogram rally as part of its month-long "July March to Build the Nation" has started at Biplob Udyan in Chattogram.

The programme kicked off around 5:00pm on Sunday with the chanting of slogans and speeches by local leaders and activists.

Till the filing of this report as of 7:10pm, central leaders of the party had not yet arrived at the venue.

Read more

NCP leaders call for united struggle to build 'new' Bangladesh

From early on, party activists from different wards of the city and surrounding upazilas joined the event in small processions, chanting slogans. NCP leaders claimed that the Chattogram rally would turn into a "sea of people."

Key NCP leaders scheduled to attend the rally include Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Senior Joint Convener Samantha Sharmin, and Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, among others.

Meanwhile, tight security measures have been taken by law enforcement agencies in and around the rally venue.

Read more

There are allies of autocracy within the administration: Nahid

Special police units, including SWAT teams, have been deployed as part of the security measures.

Law enforcement officials said the heightened security was put in place in light of recent untoward incidents during NCP programmes in Gopalganj and Cox's Bazar.

