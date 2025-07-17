NCP leaders leave Khulna for Faridpur to join rally

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) left Khulna this morning to join a road march and rally in Faridpur.

After spending the night in Khulna city following reported attacks by Chhatra League activists in Gopalganj, the central NCP leaders departed for Faridpur around 9:30am, said the party's Khulna coordinator Ahmad Hamim Rahat.

They are scheduled to travel via Jessore, where NCP leaders will address a march rally, he added.

The NCP delegation includes Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari, Northern Region Coordinator Sarjis Alam, Senior Joint Convener Samanta Sharmin, Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara and Southern Region Coordinator Hasnat Abdullah.

They arrived in Khulna yesterday evening and spent the night at the Circuit House and Hotel City Inn.

According to party sources, the road march in Faridpur will begin at 12:30pm from the Circuit House premises and conclude at the Janata Bank intersection, followed by a street rally.

The NCP also plans to hold similar programmes in Rajbari and Manikganj districts after the Faridpur event.