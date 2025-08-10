'NCP leaders, activists falling prey to media trials'

Says Tariqul Islam, convener of NCP's youth wing, Jatiya Juboshokti

The convener of the youth wing of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Juboshokti, Tariqul Islam, has alleged that NCP leaders and activists are falling victim to "media trials."

He said, "Those who led from the front in the July people's uprising -- and among them, our NCP members -- are undoubtedly being subjected to media trials."

Tariqul further claimed that various "malicious forces" are currently working to use the media to tarnish their credibility. He urged the people of the country to remain vigilant about this.

He made these remarks in response to a question during a press conference today, at the central office of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement in Banglamotor, Dhaka, organised on the occasion of the National Youth Conference 2025.

Tariqul Islam also said that the NCP's youth wing has not been receiving any form of cooperation from other political parties.

"There is no force that isn't trying to discredit NCP leaders and activists. We can see that whenever young people do something -- or whenever something related to the NCP comes up -- it stays in the news for seven days straight. But we don't see this happening for others. Many serious incidents occur, but they never appear in the media," he said.

Referring to the visit of NCP leaders Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, and Tasnim Jara to Cox's Bazar on August 5, Tariqul said, "An issue in Cox's Bazar was brought forward and distorted. The mainstream media in Bangladesh reported that NCP leaders had met with a former US ambassador there, and this was publicised everywhere. People in Bangladesh came to believe that our NCP leaders had indeed met with the US ambassador. This sends a different message -- it creates mistrust."

The NCP youth leader added, "We expect all media in Bangladesh, as well as political parties, to show tolerance toward us. If they work so hard to eliminate young people from the political field, it will be a dire warning for Bangladesh. We must not forget that in the July people's uprising, it was the youth who led from the front. That is why we have been able to end the terrible fascism of the past 16 years and move toward building a new Bangladesh."