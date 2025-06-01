NCP holds roadshow in Kishoreganj

National Citizens Party (NCP) Central Joint Member Secretary Ahnaf Sayeed Khan led the road meeting and distribution of leaflets in Kishoreganj with the participation of central leaders. The photo was taken from the Gaurang Bazar area of ​​Kishoreganj district town on Sunday noon. Photo: Tafsilul Aziz

The National Citizens Party (NCP) organised a roadshow in Kishoreganj today.

NCP Central Joint Member Secretary Ahnaf Sayeed Khan, Central Organisers Sayed Ujjal and Khairul Kabir (northern region), and Central Member Didar Shah took part in the event along with members of the district's unit of Students Against Discrimination.

The roadshow began at Battola and passed through key points in the town, including Kalibari Mor, Shaheed Rubel Chattar, Thana Road, Gaurang Bazar, Islamia Super Market, and Puranthana.

Leaflets were distributed during the programme.

At the road meeting, party leaders voiced support for sweeping reforms, including constitutional and administrative restructuring, election commission reform, enhanced healthcare services, judicial independence, and strengthening the anti-corruption commission.

Speaking at the event, Ahnaf called for public unity after the July uprising to push for a new Bangladesh.

NCP seeks everyone's cooperation to work towards building a new Bangladesh after the July uprising and to carry out fundamental reforms in citizen rights with the participation of students, the public, farmers, workers, madrasa scholars and ulama, under the leadership of college and university youth, he said.

"Let's all work together to build a just nation and take the country forward," he added.