NCP holds ‘mourning rally’ in Cumilla for Milestone crash victims

The mourning programme was observed to honour the victims of the tragedy

The National Citizen Party (NCP) organised a "mourning rally" in Cumilla this afternoon in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the recent jet crash at Dhaka's Milestone School and College.

Party leaders said their previously planned "July March" was observed as a mourning programme to honour the victims of the tragedy.

As part of the party's month-long "July March to Build the Nation", the day's programme began in Chandpur in the morning and reached Cumilla city around noon.

During the visit, party representatives also met with families of the July martyrs.

At around 5:00pm, NCP activists brought out the mourning rally from Tomsom Bridge in Cumilla city. The event concluded with a rally at Town Hall field.

Photo: Collected

Students from various educational institutions across different upazilas and the Cumilla metropolitan area took part in the rally.

NCP Chief Coordinator (South) Hasnat Abdullah addressed the rally.

In his speech, Hasnat Abdullah said the previous fascist regime was corrupt in every sector.

He blamed them for purchasing outdated aircraft, which led to a crash and caused the deaths of many students from Milestone School.

He said, "Every single instance of corruption must be brought to justice."

He emphasised the need for national unity against the fascist force of the Awami League.

"You might think our struggle ends with the fall of fascism, but in reality, we must prepare for the final battle in the days ahead," he said.

"You may be supporters of BNP or Jamaat -- we have no objection. But we will never accept any alliance with the Awami League," he said.

Hasnat Abdullah accused the fascist AL of persecuting both BNP and Jamaat. He called for the formation of a national unity against this fascism.

"We must establish strong NCP bases in every upazila of Cumilla," he urged.

NCP Chief Coordinator (North) Sarjis Alam and Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari, among others, were present at the rally.