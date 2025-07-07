NCP to hold rallies in Sirajganj, Pabna today

The National Citizen Party (NCP) will hold rallies in Sirajganj and Pabna today as part of its countrywide "July March to Build the Nation" programme.

Among the NCP central leaders, Nahid Islam, Akhtar Hossain, and Hasnat Abdullah will speak at the rallies.

The NCP leaders are scheduled to reach Sirajganj around noon today, and a rally will be held at the Sirajganj Bazar Station area around 2:00pm.

After the Sirajganj rally, the leaders will travel to Pabna and attend a meeting at Shahid Chattor (Pabna Traffic Mor) in the evening.

Anti-discrimination student wings have made necessary preparations to organise the rallies in both districts.

The NCP began its countrywide march titled "July March to Build the Nation" from Rangpur on July 1. Party leaders will march across the country to reach people in every corner of the nation.