Mon Sep 1, 2025 08:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 08:15 PM

NCP greets Khaleda, Tarique on BNP's founding anniversary

Photo: BNP media cell

On the occasion of BNP's 47th founding anniversary, leaders of the National Citizen Party today greeted BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed received the greetings at the chairperson's office in Gulshan around 7:30pm.

The NCP delegation included Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb, spokesperson Samantha Sharmin, and its Dhaka North Metropolitan leader Mainul Islam.

Sarjis, among others, handed over a floral bouquet to Fakhrul and Salahuddin.

