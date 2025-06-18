NCP does not support old practices in appointments to constitutional bodies: Nahid

Convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Nahid Islam today said his party does not support appointments to constitutional institutions under previous rules and practices.

He made the remark during a break in the second phase of talks between political parties and the National Consensus Commission (NCC) held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

"We have reached a consensus on the formation of the National Constitutional Council (NCC), through which appointments to key state and constitutional positions will be made. On behalf of the National Citizen Party, we have expressed support for the NCC," Nahid said.

He acknowledged differences among parties on the formation process of the council, saying, "Many parties have differing views on its structure. We also have some alternative proposals in this regard. However, in principle, a significant number of parties have taken a stand in favour of the NCC."

The NCP chief highlighted past concerns with key institutions, saying, "There has been extensive discussion around the Election Commission. From past experience, we know how important institutions like the National Human Rights Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), and Election Commission were politicised. Therefore, we do not support any appointments to these bodies under the old laws and previous rules."

He said a proposal has been put forward by the Consensus Commission. "We have said those opposing the NCC should present alternative proposals, if any, because this concern must be addressed. It is imperative to ensure that constitutional institutions remain neutral," he added.

Expressing hope for collective progress, Nahid said, "I believe all parties will come to a consensus in the national interest, rising above party lines and showing respect for the aspirations of a democratic state."