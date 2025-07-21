NCP calls for unity among all living in the hills

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam said the party envisions an inclusive, democratic Bangladesh, one in which all communities can live together with dignity as equal citizens.

"Over the past 50 years, Bangladesh has been subjected to divisions, and the Chittagong Hill Tracts have been the worst victim of that. These divisions and tensions in the hills have long been used by external forces for their own gain," he said while speaking at the party's "July March to Build the Nation" rally in Rangamati town yesterday noon.

"We will not allow any third party to benefit from our internal issues. If we have disagreements among ourselves or within our communities, we will resolve them through dialogue. But we will not allow others to take advantage of our situation. We must all unite."

Nahid noted that the people of the hills, including Chakma, Marma, Tanchangya, and Bawm, have long been fighting for their rights to language, religion, and ancestral land.

At the same time, many from the Bangalee community in the hill tracts also remain deprived of essential opportunities.

"All communities here are suffering and are denied their rights. This struggle must be collective. No one can be forced into silence. We are here to speak of unity, harmony, and empathy," he added.

NCP Chief Organiser (south) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organiser (north) Sarjis Alam, Senior Joint Convener Samanta Sharmin, Senior Member-Secretary Tasnim Jara, and Rangamati's Chief Coordinator Bipin Jyoti Chakma, among others, also spoke there.

At another event, Nahid alleged that allies of autocracy still exist within various parts of the administration, and said that they are getting complaints that July martyr families are not receiving the respect they deserve.

He was speaking to the families of the martyrs at Hotel Saikat on Station Road in Chattogram around 10:30am.

[Our correspondents in Chattogram and Rangamati contributed to this report.]