NCP attacked in Cox's Bazar for exposing the truth: Nahid

Hasnat says those who ruled Bangladesh in the past planned escape routes abroad

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party, today said NCP exposed the truth in Cox's Bazar, which led to attacks on the party.

"Nasiruddin Patwary exposed the truth in Banshkhali. That's why we were attacked in different places and banners were set on fire. If you stop us from saying this, we will have to fight this battle – we have to win this battle," he said while addressing NCP's Chattogram rally at Biplob Udyan this evening.

Nahid further said, "Chattogram is the lifeline of Bangladesh's economy, yet conspiracies are being hatched against it. Evil forces are eyeing this city. If there's any plot against Chattogram, the entire country will rise up in resistance. The city is plagued with civic problems – we must rebuild it anew."

NCP Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah said, "Chattogram is a city of resistance and struggle. Our political journey began from here."

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

He added, "Together, we were successful in ousting autocracy. But we failed to build the state properly. Now, we must focus on nation-building."

Hasnat also said, "Those who ruled us in the past knew they wouldn't stay in this country. They prepared their escape routes – to India, to the US, to the UK. They built second and third homes abroad. But we, who live in Bangladesh, must live and work for this country."

"Our previous generations left us nothing. They gave us a fragile economy, a broken healthcare and education system, and communal tensions. Our generation must now shoulder the responsibility and fix these problems."

He reiterated, "Those who ruled Bangladesh have built second homes in Delhi and London. They looted and fled. But today's youth have risen. They cannot be bought — not even by Hasina. It is the youth who will rebuild Bangladesh."

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

Meanwhile, NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen said, "The people of Bangladesh have long been deprived of their civil rights. They face harassment in passport offices, education boards, police stations, and even at the Secretariat."

He added, "In the past, people were divided in Bangladesh. But there can no longer be division between Bangalis and non-Bangalis, Sunnis and non-Sunnis. The people of Chattogram are religious, and in the past, they were persecuted for their faith. That will no longer be tolerated."

Earlier in the afternoon, NCP leaders and activists from across Chattogram joined the rally at Biplob Udyan in processions from various parts of the city.

Other party leaders including Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, and Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary were also present at the event.