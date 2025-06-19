Politics
NCP alleges smear campaign targeting female leader, warns of legal action

The National Citizen Party (NCP) today alleged that certain online platforms and members of a "fallen fascist party" are spreading "highly abusive" propaganda by linking the party's Joint Convener, Dr Tajnuva Jabeen, to a recently leaked audio call circulating on social media.

In a statement issued today, signed by NCP Joint Office Secretary Saleh Uddin Sifat, the party said such campaigns, if continued, will prompt it to take legal action against all online and offline perpetrators of violence against women and their collaborators.

The party also vowed to resist such acts with full force.

"This is not an isolated incident," the statement said, adding that NCP's female leaders have previously been subjected to similar defamatory campaigns.

Such "vulgar" propaganda is not only an expression of contempt and violence against women, but also a deliberate attempt to deny their political agency and restrict their political space, the statement added.

It further alleged that some leaders and activists from anti-fascist political fronts have also directly or indirectly participated in this "sexually harassing" campaign.

The party also accused several online media outlets and media personalities of irresponsibility and unprofessional conduct in this matter.

"One mainstream daily newspaper even published a suggestive photo card involving Tajnuva Jabeen, which, according to the statement, made her more vulnerable in public and incited sexually abusive remarks against her," the statement read.

