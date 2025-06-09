NCP aims to file registration by June 15: Sarijs

The National Citizen Party (NCP) will complete its application procedure for registration as a political party by June 15, according to Sarijs Alam, the party's chief organiser in the northern region.

"We hope to complete the registration application process by the 15th of this month, which is required for participating in elections," he said while speaking to reporters this afternoon at Panchagarh Bazar, along the Panchagarh-Banglabandha Highway.

Hasnat Abdullah, who leads the party's southern wing, was also present but did not speak due to a problem with his voice.

He was in Panchagarh's Atwari upazila to attend the wedding of Sarijs' younger brother.

The NCP has already formed committees in 100 upazilas across about 22 districts and is working to establish offices as part of the registration requirements, Sarijs said.

"We are following official procedures and intend to complete registration within the time set for all political parties," he said.

He stressed the importance of building a strong grassroots presence, saying, "We are prioritising organisational development. Once the structure is in place from the capital to the village level, we will be better prepared for electoral activities."

On the possibility of elections under the interim government, Sarijs said, "If we see judicial processes and core reforms in the judiciary, law-enforcing agencies, and the Election Commission, we have no objection to polls being held in April."

He expressed concern over past irregularities in Bangladesh's elections, including the abuse of power and use of black money and muscle.

"We want a level playing field in post-uprising Bangladesh where parties of all sizes can take part freely and fairly," Sarijs said.

He called on the interim government to ensure professional conduct by the judiciary, law-enforcing agencies, and the Election Commission during elections.

"No one should fall victim to abuse of power. The irregularities of past elections, such as ballot stuffing and station grabbing, must not happen again," he said.

Asked about the return of former president Abdul Hamid, Sarijs said the current government, formed after the uprising, has a mandate for change.

"They must act firmly against the 'fascist' Awami League, 'fascist' Hasina, and those who supported their authoritarian rule," he said.

Sarijs urged the interim administration to take legal action against those who enabled repression, adding, "We are observing the situation closely and expect the government to demonstrate its commitment through concrete action."