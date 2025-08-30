National polls to take place on schedule

Hopes Fakhrul; warns delay could risk return of fascism

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said the upcoming national elections will be held as scheduled, despite growing uncertainty and frustration among citizens.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of a book titled Roktoakto July at the Jatiya Press Club, he reassured the public that elections cannot be halted or delayed.

"People are increasingly confused, asking whether elections will take place at all," he said. "A sense of doubt and frustration has spread. But I have always said -- elections will be held."

He warned that if polls were postponed or cancelled, the nation would suffer immensely and the risk of fascism returning would only increase. He urged that only a free, fair and impartial election could pave the way for restoring democratic governance.

Stressing the importance of restoring democracy in the country, Fakhrul said BNP has historically been at the forefront of political reform in Bangladesh and the party's founder Ziaur Rahman ended one-party rule and introduced multi-party democracy.

He guaranteed press freedom, judicial independence and opened the door to a free-market economy. It was under BNP initiatives that reforms were achieved.

Fakhrul called on party members to reflect deeply on their responsibilities, saying, "Think about how to take the country forward, how to purify our intentions, and how to serve the people. People are yearning for change -- and they expect that change from the BNP. If we are to deliver it, we must stand before them with honesty and dedication."