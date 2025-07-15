National polls must be held before next Ramadan: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said the national election must be held before the upcoming Ramadan, in line with public sentiment and respecting the people's mandate..“The interim government must arrange the next national election before the upcoming Ramadan, in

"The interim government must arrange the next national election before the upcoming Ramadan, in line with public sentiment and respecting the mandate," said Rizvi while addressing an event at the central Eidgah ground in Kurigram town today.

He also said, "People have been deprived of their voting rights for the past 16 years. We are fighting to restore justice, the rule of law, and free and fair elections."

At the event, the BNP leader, on behalf of the party, handed over financial assistance of Tk 50,000 each to the families of 10 victims who were killed in Kurigram during the mass uprising in July-August last year.

"We have extended our support to the proposed government led by Prof Yunus despite ongoing national crises. Unlike the Sheikh Hasina-led regime, this government will not launder money abroad and will respect the people's will," said Rizvi.

Warning his political opponents, he said, "Stop spreading propaganda against Tarique Rahman [BNP acting vice chairman]. If you do so, its consequences will come back upon you."

Referring to the recent killing of Sohag in front of Dhaka's Mitford hospital, Rizvi, "Those involved in the incident have not only been expelled from the party, but cases have also been filed against them. Legal action has been taken."

Criticising the government's ties with some Islamic parties, the BNP leader said, "Some Islamist groups got the chance to do politics thanks to the generosity of Ziaur Rahman. Now you are targeting Tarique Rahman and the BNP. After Ziaur Rahman's death, Ershad [then Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad] killed democracy with the barrel of a gun. You [Islamic parties] chose the path to align with him [Ershad]."

He continued, "BNP never left the streets. Khaleda Zia has never stepped back from the promises she made to the people."

District BNP Convener Mostafizar Rahman chaired the programme.

BNP's Divisional Assistant Organising Secretary Abdul Khaleq, District BNP Member Secretary Sohel Hossain Kaykobad, BNP leaders Prof Shafiqul Islam Bebu, Prof Hasibur Rahman Hasib, and Saifur Rahman Rana, among others, also spoke at the event.