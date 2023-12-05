Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 5, 2023 11:05 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 11:08 PM

Politics

National polls: AL wants to sit with Jatiya Party tomorrow, says Chunnu

Jatiya Party announces candidates for 289 seats

Awami League wants to sit with the main opposition Jatiya Party tomorrow to discuss various issues regarding the January 7 national election.

JP secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu said this while talking to The Daily Star this evening.

"An Awami League leader called me today and said they want to sit with us to discuss the election issues," Chunnu also said.

He, however, refused to reveal the name of that AL leader.

Chunnu said they will discuss the AL's proposal among themselves tonight and will inform Awami League about their decision.

