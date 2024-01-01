Nation ashamed by Gono Bhaban's 'dictated verdict' against Yunus: Rizvi

Condemning the Labour Court's verdict against Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, BNP today said the entire nation was ashamed of this judgment dictated by Gono Bhobon.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also said Dr Yunus was subjected to the vengeance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said Dr Yunus was sentenced to six months' jail through a dictated verdict by Sheikh Hasina's court in a so-called case over violation of labour law.

"The entire nation is ashamed of this verdict of Gono Bhaban. We strongly protest and condemn this dictated verdict," the BNP leader said.

He said Sheikh Hasina's continued venomous remarks against Dr Yunus and different threats to him have proved that this judgment has been given out of political vengeance.

In a discussion meeting on May 18, 2022, Rizvi recalled that Sheikh Hasina threatened to kill BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia by throwing her in the Padma river.

"She also threatened to drop Dr Muhammad Yunus into the water from the Padma Bridge. Since then, it became clear that a deep-rooted plot was going on against Dr Muhammad Yunus," the BNP leader said.

He said though Awami League leaders are indulging in plundering and siphoning off lakhs of crores of taka abroad, no action is taken against them.

Rizvi said Dr Yunus, who is the pride of the nation, was sentenced by a well-orchestrated verdict.

Earlier in the day, Dhaka Labour Court-3 Judge Sheikh Merina Sultana sentenced Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three top officials of Grameen Telecom to six months' jail in a case over violation of labour law.