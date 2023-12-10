Nasrul Hamid has Tk 15cr loans

The loans of State Minister Nasrul Hamid have increased by around Tk 10 crore in the last five years, according to the affidavit he submitted to the EC ahead of the 12th national polls.

In the affidavit, Hamid, incumbent lawmaker and AL candidate from Dhaka-3 constituency and state minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, mentioned that he has loans worth Tk 15.29 crore, while according to the affidavit he submitted in 2018, he had loans worth Tk 5.59 crore.

Hamid's annual income has increased in the last five years, as his current income stands at Tk 1.98 crore per year, while the amount was Tk 77.36 lakh in 2018.

According to the affidavits, his wife's yearly income has also increased, as it has gone up to Tk 1.02 crore in 2023 from Tk 21.20 lakh in 2018.

Hamid's movable assets have also increased in five years, as the amount has soared up to Tk 4.09 crore from Tk 1.92 crore, based on the affidavits.

His wife's movable assets have also increased, amounting to Tk 1.68 crore in 2013, compared to Tk 91.61 lakh in 2018.

According to the 2023 affidavit, Hamid's immovable assets are worth Tk 74.13 lakh now, while the amount was Tk 68.78 lakh in 2018.

His wife has also seen an increase in the worth of her immovable assets, as it has increased to Tk 50.50 lakh from Tk 45.75 lakh in 2018.