Nasiruddin Patwari’s remark a ‘sign of dictatorship,’ BNP’s Zahid says

BNP Standing Committee member AZM Zahid Hossain has described NCP leader Nasiruddin Patwari's remark that no election can be held in February as "a sign of dictatorship."

"It feels like we are hearing the footsteps of the same behaviour and rhetoric once used by the dictatorship," Zahid told reporters today after placing a wreath at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

He urged BNP supporters to remain active in the field, saying that "the electoral journey cannot be stopped through threats."

Zahid's comments came in response to Patwari's statement yesterday.

"Those who are now threatening to stop the election -- have you considered whether the people want this, whether there is public support for it?" Zahid asked. "You have created a mob culture. Where are you taking the country's law and order? Have you seen what has been happening in the education sector over the past year?"

He stressed that the July-August movement was a united student-people's movement, "not the movement of any single group," and vowed that threats would not silence public demands. "You won't be able to suppress the people of Bangladesh by threatening them," he said.

Expressing concerns over possible "conspiracies" surrounding the polls, Zahid noted that some individuals tied to the government were making conditional threats about holding the election. "If this is not done, the election will not be allowed; if that is not done, the election will not be allowed… and then they will talk about democracy again," he said.

On the proposed proportional representation (PR) system, Zahid said Bangladeshis "are pro-democracy" and want to directly elect their representatives. "The people of this country have never practised it; they do not even know it," he said, accusing those advocating for the system of trying to "gain power through the back door."