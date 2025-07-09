Nahid warns against ‘serving Indian hegemony’

National Citizen Party Convenor Nahid Islam has warned against "serving Indian aggression and hegemony", saying his party will stand with the people to resist any such activities.

"We have long resisted Indian hegemony. If any political party or group tries to serve that hegemonic force again, we will resist. The people of Bangladesh will rise against it," he said at a rally in Kushtia town yesterday.

"We have boldly raised the slogan: 'Not slavery, but freedom!' We freed ourselves from the chains of India, just as we did from those of West Pakistan. In the Bangladesh of the future, we will stand tall with dignity and build a new state."

The rally was part of the NCP's nationwide July campaign.

Earlier, around 2:30pm, despite heavy rain, NCP leaders and activists began their July march on Kushtia's NS Road.

At another rally in Meherpur's Gangni municipal town, NCP Chief Organiser (Southern Region) Hasnat Abdullah said that the party would engage in people-centric politics and will always stand by the people.

"If people are with us, we are ready to live and die in this 56,000 square mile land. We do not want to rely on any foreign power -- be it Rawalpindi, Delhi, or America.

"The true source of power is the people. If people are with us, there's no need to flee to Delhi or stay in London."

He also urged the citizens not to support any party blindly in the next general election.

Before the Kushtia rally, NCP leaders visited the grave of Abrar Fahad in Kumarkhali upazila's Raydanga village, where they also met his parents. Abrar, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, was beaten to death by members of the now-banned Bangladesh Chhatra League on October 7, 2019.

During the rally, Nahid said, "The soil of Kushtia is stained with the blood of martyrs. It is here that Shaheed Abrar Fahad lies buried. We speak of Abrar -- the brilliant BUET student who was brutally tortured and killed overnight by the now-banned terrorist organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League in his dormitory for speaking in favour of the country and against aggression and hegemony.

"We are the successors of Shaheed Abrar. We stand on the soil of Shaheed Yamin. From Shaheed Abrar to Shaheed Abu Sayed and Shaheed Yamin -- we carry forward the hopes and aspirations of the people of Bangladesh, and their longing for politics free from domination and aggression."

Last year, Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed was killed on July 16, and MIST student Sheikh Ashabul Yamin on July 18, during the quota reform movement that turned into a mass uprising and toppled the Awami League government.

Nahid said, "There was a time when people couldn't speak out against Delhi's dominance. But Abrar did -- he posted on Facebook about our rightful share of river water, our ports, and the rights of the people of Bangladesh. We will carry on the anti-hegemony struggle in his spirit.

"Until we achieve a new constitution and meaningful reforms, I call upon you to join this movement. Together, we will build an egalitarian and democratic Bangladesh."

NCP Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Joint Convener Nusrat Tabassum, and Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, took part in the rally.

During her speech, NCP Senior Joint Member Secretary Nahida Sarwar held a handful of soil from Abrar's grave in her right hand and said, "Dear people of Kushtia, this is soil from the grave of Shaheed Abrar Fahad -- the soil of Bangladesh. We must build this country as the Bangladesh of our martyr, Abrar. With this soil as our oath, we will build a new Bangladesh, Insha'Allah."

After concluding the rally, the central leaders departed for Meherpur at around 3:30pm.