Nagorik Oikya President Manna hospitalised

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) after suffering a heart attack last night.

He is currently under observation at the hospital's coronary care unit. The next 72 hours are critical for him, said his personal physician Dr Shoaeb Muhammad.

According to a press release signed by Nagorik Oikya Organisational Secretary Sabik Anwar, Manna was picked up by law enforcers in plainclothes in 2015. He was later shown arrested and spent the next two years in prison over "false" charges.

During imprisonment, he suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with multiple heart blockages after being hospitalised. However, the government had decided to send him back to prison, disallowing proper treatment, the statement claimed.

His passport was withheld after his release which prevented him from seeking advanced treatment abroad.

The party has called upon people to pray for his early recovery.