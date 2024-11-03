Nagorik Committee to form upazila chapters

Members must be aged below 50

The Jatiya Nagorik Committee yesterday announced that it would form upazila-level chapters.

Members of upazila committees cannot be aged more than 50, says one of the nine directives issued by the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, which was formed after the fall of the Awami League government amid a mass uprising.

Those aged over 50 will be able to be involved as advisers, according to Facebook posts made by Nasiruddin Patwary and Samantha Sharmin, convener and spokesperson of the committee.

Each upazila-level committee will be known as a "representative committee" and members will be "thana representatives".

Within 60 days of its formation, each representative committee will form a convening committee.

Outside the cities, each upazila committee must have 21 members and in cities each thana-committee must have 31 members.

Twenty-five percent of the members must be women, 5 percent each from the family of a martyr, family of an injured, minority, worker, and local ethnic community. This condition must be met to form a convening committee.

The guidelines emphasise inclusion of teachers, lawyers, writers, doctors, engineers, journalists, homemakers, and young religious leaders.

Only local residents are eligible; no associates or beneficiaries of the Awami League will be allowed; and the committee must uphold the spirit of the mass uprising.

Spokesperson Samanta Sharmin said their mission is to dismantle the fascist system and implement a new political framework, with grassroots committees aimed at organising the forces of the recent uprising.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has formed an 111-member convening committee in Kushtia, said a press release, signed by its Convener Hasnat Abdullah and Member Secretary Arif Sohel.