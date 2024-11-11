Nagorik Committee concerned over govt action

Says accountability, participatory leadership not being reflected

The Jatiya Nagorik Committee in a press release today expressed concern about some of the recent activities of the interim government.

It said justice, accountability and participatory leadership, which was called for in the July uprising, are not properly reflected in the government's current actions.

The press release was signed by Samanta Sharmin, spokesperson of the platform.

"We feel that important state decisions, including the appointment of advisers, are not being taken in a proper and participatory process and based on consultation with the stakeholders of mass uprising," the press release said.

"Taking decisions without considering the opinions and suggestions of the stakeholders is inconsistent with the aspirations of the July uprising," it added.

"Therefore, we, the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, urge the interim government to take decisions based on the views of the uprising stakeholders in future to maintain the democratic values and transparency of the state," the press release concluded.