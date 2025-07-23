Must stop divisive confrontation or mob culture: Tarique

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman today called upon all pro-democracy stakeholders in Bangladesh to maintain calm and cohesion during the ongoing period of national mourning, following the fighter jet crash that has plunged the country into grief.

"During this mourning period in the nation, I call upon all pro-democracy stakeholders for calm and cohesion. We must form a society based on tolerance and restraint, and thus stop divisive confrontation or mob culture," he said in a Facebook post.

The BNP leader said there are worrying reports of members of certain banned student political organisation causing agitation between the public and the police and instigating violence.

"These groups should restrain from taking advantage of a tragic moment in Bangladesh's history for their own gains," he said.

Tarique emphasised that this is a time for collective empathy and national unity, not political opportunism.

He urged all to focus on supporting the victims and their families, helping identify the missing, and ensuring the injured receive the best possible medical care.

The BNP leader also reiterated the need for a thorough and impartial investigation into the cause of the crash.

"As our hearts go out to the innocent lives lost and the families shattered, Bangladesh must remain united and face every crisis with solidarity," he added.