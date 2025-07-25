Must protect the spirit of Liberation War from authoritarian politics: Nahid

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam today said the spirit of the Liberation War must be protected from authoritarian politics.

Criticising past governments, Nahid said, "Mujibism has repeatedly tried to re-emerge in various forms. It represents one-party rule, corruption, religious insensitivity, land grabs from minorities, and subservience to India. We must protect the spirit of the Liberation War from such politics."

The NCP held a road march and a rally in Sunamganj town as part of its nationwide month-long programme, "July March to Rebuild the Nation".

During the rally, Nahid who was among those who led last year's uprising, called for systemic reforms for rebuilding the "dysfunctional state".

Speaking at a the rally at Alfat Square in Sunamganj town, he said the party was founded to "repair a state that has lost its fitness".

"People have overthrown Sheikh Hasina through their struggle against authoritarianism, but our fight is not over yet. We must continue until a new Bangladesh and a new political arrangement are established," he said.

Nahid also said the country was left with a disjointed and non-functional state structure that requires rebuilding. "We will work to rebuild Sunamganj as part of this broader transformation," he added.

Last night, Nahid and other NCP central leaders reached Sunamganj after a road march in Habiganj.

In the morning, they met with families of those killed and injured in the July uprising. Following Friday prayers at the town's central mosque, they joined a procession and rally at Alfat Square.

Also addressing the rally, Hasnat Abdullah, chief coordinator (South) of NCP, alleged that supporters of the party were being threatened.

"We've heard of people facing intimidation for supporting NCP. I urge everyone to strengthen the party in every ward," he said.

Calling for greater local organisation, Hasnat encouraged residents to work with existing local leaders. "People like Anik and Suman Raja are already active here. Support them, build ward and upazila committees under their guidance," he said.

He also addressed local economic concerns and said, "Sunamganj has long suffered from a lack of employment opportunities. Governments have come and gone, but little has changed here.

"For meaningful change, you must organise yourselves and act collectively."