Mujibism, Hasina kept ‘nation split for 50 years’

Says Nahid at Bhola rally

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam yesterday said ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina split the country by perpetuating the divisions between freedom fighters and Razakars.

He said, "The ideology of Mujibism kept the country divided for the last 50 years. But we stepped forward with the July uprising, disregarding the divisions .

"During the uprising, we pledged to build an inclusive, democratic Bangladesh, a country for workers, farmers, the middle class, and the common people."

He was speaking at a rally in front of the Kabil Jam-e Mosque in Bhola town yesterday on the 15th day of the party's "July Padajatra,"

At the same gathering, NCP's Senior Joint Convener Samanta Sharmin denounced the recent incidents of sexual violence, extortion, and corruption.

She alleged that the interim government has learnt to "compromise".

"The government does not do the works that are necessary for fundamental reforms.

"We must build a new government that will be a government of people. Then, we will form new structure," she said.

Earlier in the day, Nahid Islam, Samanta Sharmin, Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, and Tasnim Jara, along with other central leaders, began their march from Kalibari Mor to Kabil Jam-e Mosque.

NCP leaders chanted slogans and interacted with bystanders.

The rally was moderated by the NCP Chief Organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam.