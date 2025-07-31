‘Mudslinging makes politics toxic’: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has suggested that a national election held in mid-February next year could help resolve the current crisis and dispel confusion surrounding the country's future.

"A general idea about the election has been understood from the meeting between Tarique Rahman and the Chief Adviser in London -- that the election will be held around the middle of February. I think if that happens, many problems will be solved, and by removing the confusion, we will be able to reach a solution," Fakhrul said at a programme this morning at the Jatiya Press Club auditorium. The event marked the first anniversary of the July–August mass uprising.

Fakhrul called on all political parties to build mutual understanding, warning that endless mudslinging only fosters division and damages the democratic fabric.

"Political parties need to have mutual understanding. If this understanding is not there, then we throw mud at each other. Mudslinging is a part of democracy. But there should be a limit to it. If not, it creates bitterness. And that bitterness makes politics more toxic in the future," he said.

He said that after the fall of the fascist government on August 5 last year, he faced criticism for demanding an election within three months during a BNP rally in Nayapaltan on August 7.

Despite all the challenges, Fakhrul said political parties have already reached a consensus on 12 fundamental issues.

"Efforts are on to reach an agreement on the rest. Meetings are happening daily for several hours. There are many points we don't yet understand," he said.

The BNP leader said that as there is no MP or mayor in the area, people are not finding anyone to talk about their problems, so they are coming to BNP and sharing their problems.

"When there is no representatives, and the government runs the country, of course there will be problems. There is no one to talk to. Whom will people go to? What will they say? People are coming to us, saying, 'We are facing this problem.'" he added.

Urging everyone not to lose hope, Fakhrul said, "If we could succeed in 1952, in '69, in '71, in 2024 -- even with all our limitations, then I believe we can succeed this time too."

He said that the task was to quickly hand over responsibility to an elected government through an election.

Talking about the National Consensus Commission, he said the commission wants to turn the country into a magical land. "Great thinking, but we want it to come from the people of the country. We want the people of the country to come forward with that strength. We are sorry to say that we have not seen that from the government."

He said that even after a year of the uprising, the families of those who were killed have not been properly rehabilitated. "Could they not even make a list of the people who gave their lives and shed blood for the country, and arrange proper rehabilitation for them and their families?" he asked.

"Now, whenever I say something, I have two friends in the government who tell me, 'You people are always attacking us.' And when does someone get attacked? Attack happens only when you fail," Fakhrul said.

Before the discussion, the BNP secretary general inaugurated a photo exhibition on 15 years of "anti-fascist" movement and oppression and torture on journalists during the July uprising.

A video was screened on behalf of the Jatitya Press Club.

After that, the Press Club honoured five editors: Shafik Rehman of Jaijaidin, Matiur Rahman Chowdhury of Manabzamin, Mahmudur Rahman of Amar Desh, Nurul Kabir of New Age, and former editor of Sangram Abul Asad.