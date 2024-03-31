MPs cannot interfere in upazila polls

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said members of parliament cannot influence or interfere in upazila elections.

"Awami League will not nominate party candidates for upazila elections to keep it open. So, the purpose has to be made successful. Lawmakers cannot interfere in the polls," he said while exchanging views with party leaders and workers of Rangpur division at AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office.

"On your (leaders and workers) request, the prime minister has brought the scope for you to contest upazila polls in a new way through open competitions," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

"We want a free and fair election without any influence from anyone. From the very beginning, we have been monitoring the organisational process. If anyone makes any irresponsible comment, it has an impact on the entire party discipline," he said.

Organisational actions will be taken if anyone violates party discipline, he added.