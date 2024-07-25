Movement won’t end without political solution: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said the ongoing movement will not end unless there is a political solution to the persisting political crisis in the country.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the common people joined the student protests in an outburst of their pent-up anger.

He said the government could stop the protests temporarily by resorting to repression and using law enforcers and deploying the army. "But it'll never end if the problem is not resolved politically."

When asked what he meant by the political solution, Fakhrul said, "The political solution is that the government must resign and an impartial election has to be arranged under a neutral administration."

The BNP leader said the ordinary people and even teenagers took to the streets during the student protests as the government has failed to run the country, ensure job for people and control the growing hikes in essential commodities.

He said the government's statements involving BNP and other opposition parties with the violence are "baseless, misleading and politically motivated".

He claimed that at least 2,000 opposition leaders and activists were arrested across the country following the violence centring quota protests.