Movement to continue until democracy is restored: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said that their movement will continue till the goal of restoring democracy in the country is achieved.

Rizvi said this today while speaking at a virtual press briefing amid the first day of the countrywide 48-hour blockade the BNP and its like-minded parties.

"Our leaders and activists will carry out every programme that the party will announce," Rizvi said.

"They can take us to prison, hurt us in many ways, torture us, but we will accept everything and this journey will continue till democracy is restored," he added.

Rizvi claimed that more than 515 leaders and activists were arrested and 1,920 were sued in 18 cases in the last 24 hours.

"A total of 12,445 leaders and activists were arrested and 579 cases were filed since the October 28 grand rally," he said, adding the blockade programme has been successful.

"No long distance vehicles are operating throughout the country. Because they didn't get passengers. That means people are supporting our programme," he added.